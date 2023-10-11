T-Mobile Automatically Upgrading Users to More Expensive Plans, But There's an Opt-Out Option

by

T-Mobile will be forcing customers on older smartphone plans to move to newer, more expensive plans, according to information that has been shared on Reddit. The migration will be automatic, but customers can contact support to ask to opt out of the migration.

t mobile logo
Those who had the prior Magenta and One plans will be upgraded to Go5G, while those on the Magenta 55+ plan will be upgraded to Go5G+. Simple Choice and Select Choice users will be moved to Magenta or Essentials Select.

With these migrations to new plans, customers will see price increases of $5 to $10 per line depending on current plan. Those on the Simple/Select Choice plans, for example, will see a $10 per line price increase.

Customers who miss the notification about the upcoming plan changes can still ask to revert back for a short period, though customer service will attempt to push customers to new plans with one-time credits.

As noted by The Mobile Report, customer support representatives will attempt to convince users about the benefits of the new plan. "We are not raising the price of any of your plans; we are moving you to a newer plan with more benefits at a different cost," T-Mobile instructs employees to say.

Customers will begin receiving notifications about the upcoming plan changes on October 17, both through text messages and emails. Migration timing will vary based on bill cycle.

Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou
dannyyankou
21 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
This is very shady, I’m disappointed with T-Mobile
Score: 9 Votes
CostaMoses
CostaMoses
21 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
Thank you for picking up this story! T-Mobile doing dirty. I am a customer for now.
Score: 6 Votes
crawfish963
crawfish963
19 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
I’m *this* close to leaving T-Mobile. Between stuff like this and the monthly data breaches it’s not worth it anymore.
Score: 4 Votes
nutmac
nutmac
14 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
If T-Mobile wants to migrate customers, there is a better way to do this.

Send a link where they can get an accurate before-and-after pricing information (the current pricing page is wildly inaccurate). Entice them by offering a promo (e.g., one of the existing lines become free). Ask customers to confirm to make the change.

But requiring customers to opt out is the wrong way to do this.
Score: 3 Votes
Eminemdrdre00
Eminemdrdre00
18 minutes ago at 02:27 pm

"We are not raising the price of any of your plans; we are moving you to a newer plan with more benefits at a different cost," T-Mobile instructs employees to say.
That sounds a lot like raising the price...
Score: 2 Votes
jakephish
jakephish
18 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
is the T in T-mobile for Trashy? because thats a trashy way to treat your customer base
Score: 2 Votes
