Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Get Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $749 ($50 Off)

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing today, and you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $749.99 in multiple styles, down from $799.00. This is a new all-time low price on the wearable.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has nearly every model of the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $749.00 during Prime Day, down from $799.00. This version of the wearable just launched in September and this sale beats the previous low price by about $20.

We will continue to track Prime Day deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. We'll also be regularly updating this article as prices have been fluctuating and several products have gone in and out of stock throughout the event. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.