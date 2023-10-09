Breakability Test Pits iPhone 15 Pro Max Against Galaxy Z Fold5, Pixel Fold and More

Device insurance provider Allstate Protection Plans today shared the results of one of its annual device drop tests, and this time around, the company broke some of the most expensive smartphones on the market, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The drop and dunk tests included the $1,200 ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, the $1,200 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, and the $1,799 Google Pixel Fold. These are the most expensive smartphone options from Apple, Google, and Samsung, and all of these phones are constructed from glass.

For these tests, Allstate dunked each smartphone in water for 30 minutes and then dropped them onto a sidewalk from six feet up using an apparatus to drop them from the same height and angle.

As all of these smartphones have decent water resistance ratings, they were working fine following the dunk test, but glass and concrete sidewalks don't mix well, so no smartphone fared well on the drop test.

In the front screen-down drop test, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max shattered on the first drop and was unusable with shards of raised and loose glass. The same thing happened to the Galaxy S23.

The Z Fold5 and the Google Pixel Fold were able to withstand two screen-down drops with frame damage, screen dents, and scuffing, which Allstate attributes to the raised lip around the interior edge of each display. Screen down in this case refers to the "main" screen visible when the device is opened. When the two smartphones were dropped on their closed outer displays, they both shattered.

In back-down drop tests, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra both shattered immediately. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max remained functional, but two of the cameras were no longer working because of damage to the camera glass.

Allstate Protection Plans has been doing these tests for years now on each iPhone generation, and there hasn't been a lot of improvement despite Apple's glass upgrades. Apple is using a stronger back glass and a "Ceramic Shield" material for the front, but glass is glass and it continues to break.

Drop tests are variable and the results depend on the angle the smartphone happens to fall at, the material it hits, the speed of the drop, and more. While Allstate Protection Plans uses the same variables for its tests, there's always an element of unpredictability and these experiments don't reflect real-world results.

It should come as no surprise that it's best not to drop a smartphone made of glass onto concrete. Apple sells a range of ‌iPhone‌ cases for customers to choose from, plus it offers AppleCare+, covering two incidents of accidental damage each year for a $29 deductible. ‌AppleCare‌+ is a good idea if you plan to go caseless.