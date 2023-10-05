Remembering Steve Jobs, Who Passed Away 12 Years Ago Today

Today marks the 12th anniversary of Apple's co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs passing away at the age of 56, following a cancer diagnosis.



Apple shared the following message on its website when Jobs passed away:

Apple has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Steve have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor. Steve leaves behind a company that only he could have built, and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple.

Apple still has a "Remembering Steve" page on its website with condolences shared by friends, colleagues, and customers around the world.

"There is not a day that goes by that we don't think about him," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, during the first media event at Steve Jobs Theater in September 2017.