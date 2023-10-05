Deals: Get the 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro for New All-Time Low Price of $999 ($300 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro for $999.00, down from $1,299.00, along with a deal on the 512GB model as well. At $300 off, these discounts represent new record low prices for the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro.

You can get the 256GB model in both Silver and Space Gray at this price on Amazon. Delivery is estimated for around October 12 through October 16, depending on your Prime membership status.

The 512GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro is available for $1,199.00 on Amazon, down from $1,499.00. Only Silver is available at this price, although there is an on-page coupon you can click to get the Space Gray model at a second-best price of $1,249.99.

