Apple to Report Earnings on November 2 Following iPhone 15 Launch

Apple has announced that it will report its earnings results for the fourth quarter of the 2023 fiscal year on Thursday, November 2. The report will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on that day, and Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the results on a conference call with analysts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



A live audio stream of the call will be available on Apple's Investor Relations page, and a recording will be available later in the day for replay.

The quarter ran from July 2 through September 30. During this period, Apple's key product launches included the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and updated AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case.

Apple has not provided formal guidance since early 2020, but analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of around $89.2 billion on average, according to Yahoo Finance. Apple reported $90.1 billion revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Maestri provided the following commentary on Apple's earnings call last quarter:

We expect our September quarter year-over-year revenue performance to be similar to the June quarter, assuming that the macroeconomic outlook doesn't worsen from what we are projecting today for the current quarter.

AAPL closed at $173.66 today, down from a 52-week high of $198.23.