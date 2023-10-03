watchOS 10.1 Beta 2 Adds Support for Double Tap

The second watchOS 10.1 update that Apple released to developers today adds support for Double Tap, a main new feature for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 devices.



Double Tap lets Apple Watch users double tap an index finger and thumb together to interact with the Apple Watch using one hand. The sensors in the Apple Watch are able to detect the fine movements, registering it as a tap on the display.

The Double Tap gesture can be used to perform single-tap actions such as answering or ending a phone call, stopping a timer, playing and pausing music, snoozing or turning off an alarm, and more.

Because Double Tap is enabled through the S9 chip in the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and Apple Watch Ultra, it is a feature that is limited to these models.