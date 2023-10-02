Original Apple Watch is Now Obsolete, Including $17,000 Gold Model

All first-generation Apple Watch models released in 2015 were added to Apple's obsolete products list on September 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. As a result, these outdated "Series 0" watches are no longer eligible for repairs or other service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations.



The list of obsolete models includes the first-generation Apple Watch Edition with an 18-karat gold casing, which cost up to $17,000 in the U.S. when it was available. The solid-gold Apple Watch was discontinued in 2016 and replaced with a ceramic Apple Watch Edition, which was a more affordable luxury at up to $1,299. On the software side, watchOS 5 dropped compatibility with the solid-gold Apple Watch in 2018.

All other 38mm and 42mm aluminum and stainless steel versions of the original Apple Watch, including Hermès variants, are also now classified as obsolete.

Apple classifies a product as technologically obsolete once more than seven years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. The original Apple Watch was discontinued in September 2016 upon the release of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 1 models, so the first-generation models recently crossed that seven-year mark.

Apple has not yet updated its public-facing vintage and obsolete products list to reflect these additions, but that should happen soon.