Top Stories: macOS Sonoma Released, iOS 17.1 Beta, and iPhone 16 Rumors

Mac fans, rejoice! You can now enjoy the upgrades that come with macOS Sonoma, which was released to the public this week just a bit later than the major updates for the rest of Apple's platforms.

Apple isn't stopping there, of course, and it's already begun seeding iOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1, and other upcoming updates to developers and public beta testers. This week also saw some fresh rumors about the iPhone 16 (yes, already!), while discussion continues over thermal issues with the iPhone 15 Pro and Apple's controversial FineWoven accessories, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma With Desktop Widgets, Game Mode, and More

macOS Sonoma was released to the public this week following over three months of beta testing. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including interactive desktop widgets, a Game Mode, the ability to add websites to the Dock as web apps, several Safari improvements, and more.

macos sonoma 4
We've shared a list of macOS Sonoma features worth checking out, and additional details about the software update can be found in our in-depth macOS Sonoma roundup.

Everything New in iOS 17.1 Beta 1

Less than two weeks after Apple released iOS 17, the first beta of iOS 17.1 is already available. As usual, there are a handful of new features and changes coming to the iPhone with this software update for Apple Music, AirDrop, and more.

iOS 17
We've put together a list of everything new in the first beta of iOS 17.1 with more details. The beta is now available for both developers and public beta testers.

iPhone 16 to Include an Additional Capacitive 'Capture' Button

Apple plans to add a new capacitive button to iPhone 16 models that is internally known as the "Capture Button," according to MacRumors sources.

iPhone 16 Side Feature
It's unclear what this button will be used for, but given that it is expected to be positioned below the power button on the right side of the iPhone, it could be a more conveniently placed shutter button for the camera when shooting in landscape orientation.

22 New Features You May Have Missed in watchOS 10

watchOS 10 is now available for the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, and the software update includes several new features and changes.

22 Hidden Features in watchOS 10 Feature
This week, we shared a list of 22 watchOS features and changes that you might not know about. If you are looking for some new tips and tricks on how to use your Apple Watch to its fullest, be sure to check out the list for some helpful recommendations.

iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Concerns Highlighted in Two More Reports

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max overheating concerns continue to make headlines this week, with the topic highlighted by The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

iPhone 15 Pro lineup
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the titanium frame on iPhone 15 Pro models negatively impacts thermal efficiency. Kuo believes that Apple will likely address the issue through future software updates, but he said improvements might be limited.

Apple's FineWoven Cases for iPhone 15 Continue to Be Heavily Criticized

Apple's new FineWoven cases for iPhone 15 models have been heavily criticized since they were released earlier this month, with some customers and media outlets complaining about the fabric exterior being prone to scratches and stains.

iPhone 15 Pro FineWoven
We recapped some of the negative feedback last week, and the complaints have continued to surface. Apple has not commented on the matter so far.

