Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issues Likely Due to Thermal Compromises, Not 3nm Node

by

Complaints about heat issues with the iPhone 15 Pro models are not related to TSMC's 3-nanometer node that was used for the A17 Pro chip, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature
Kuo says that overheating could be caused by "compromises made in the thermal system design" that allowed Apple to cut down on the weight of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models. Kuo says that the reduced heat dissipation area and titanium frame have negatively impacted the thermal efficiency of the devices.

Apple is expected to address the thermal issues through software updates, but improvements will be limited unless Apple plans to lower processor performance. Kuo believes that if Apple is unable to "properly address this issue," shipments could be impacted over the life cycle of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌.

There have been reports about the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models becoming hot to the touch, and some tests have suggested that when this happens, the processor is throttled in order to cool the iPhone down. These tests have been benchmarks and extreme use cases that may not impact users in day-to-day life, but it remains to be seen how the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models will run console-quality games like Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding.

redbeard331 Avatar
redbeard331
12 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Apple radiator, only 299.99, get it while it’s hot!



Attachment Image
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
14 minutes ago at 09:17 am
These will sell like hot cakes!
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
17 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Compromises in a pro device? Never acceptable.

On a positive note, it’ll come in very handy in winter as a fancy hand warmer.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cableguy84 Avatar
cableguy84
14 minutes ago at 09:16 am
This phone sounds like a complete wet duck. Glad i kept my 13 pro max
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
17 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Looks like I'm getting my mother a regular iPhone 15 instead of the Pro then.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
14 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Appreciate the explanation but it still doesn’t make it any better. This should not be the case on any device that costs this much. Figure this out; Apple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
