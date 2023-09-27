Apple Now Selling Refurbished 2023 Mac Studio Models

Apple today added the M2 Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra Mac Studio models to its online store for refurbished products in the U.S., allowing the desktop machines to be purchased at a discounted price for the first time since their June 2023 launch.



The entry-level ‌M2‌ Max ‌Mac Studio‌ with 32GB RAM and 512GB SSD is available for $1,699, which is a $300 discount off of the standard $1,999 price. The base model ‌M2‌ Ultra machine with 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD is priced at $3,399, a $600 discount off of the regular $3,999 price.

Apple is offering multiple ‌M2‌ Ultra and ‌M2‌ Max ‌Mac Studio‌ models for purchase at the current time, and all of them offer similar ~15 percent discounts off of the standard prices. Discounts range from $300 to $1300 depending on configuration and starting price.

The 2023 ‌Mac Studio‌ models were introduced in June 2023 alongside the Mac Pro models. They offer ‌Mac Pro‌ performance and the same ‌M2‌ Ultra chip in a more compact package.

All of Apple's refurbished Macs are close to identical to new products. They are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing, with any defective modules replaced, as well as a thorough cleaning and inspection. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.