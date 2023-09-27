Apple Now Selling Refurbished 2023 Mac Studio Models

The entry-level M2 Max Mac Studio with 32GB RAM and 512GB SSD is available for $1,699, which is a $300 discount off of the standard $1,999 price. The base model M2 Ultra machine with 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD is priced at $3,399, a $600 discount off of the regular $3,999 price.
Apple is offering multiple M2 Ultra and M2 Max Mac Studio models for purchase at the current time, and all of them offer similar ~15 percent discounts off of the standard prices. Discounts range from $300 to $1300 depending on configuration and starting price.
The 2023 Mac Studio models were introduced in June 2023 alongside the Mac Pro models. They offer Mac Pro performance and the same M2 Ultra chip in a more compact package.
All of Apple's refurbished Macs are close to identical to new products. They are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing, with any defective modules replaced, as well as a thorough cleaning and inspection. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Are you skipping the iPhone 15 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 16 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models so far:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain...
The iPhone 16 series is expected to gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the "Capture Button." Codenamed "Project Nova," the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the iPhone 16 lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase. The Capture Button is located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower - where the mmWave cutout...
Apple could be preparing to release a seventh-generation iPad mini before the end of the year, based on a new report by DigiTimes. In an article discussing stagnating global tablet demand in the second half of 2023, the Taiwan-based outlet forecasts an uptick in Apple's share of the market owing to orders for a "small-size" iPad in the fourth quarter. From the report (see bold): In the...