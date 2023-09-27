Deals: Apple's 13.6-Inch MacBook Air Drops to Best-Ever Price of $899 ($200 Off), Along With More MacBook Discounts

by

A collection of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro discounts have hit Best Buy and Amazon this week, with up to $250 in savings on select models. Specifically, you'll find record low prices on the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2020, 13.6-inch MacBook Air from 2022, and 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2022.

macbook best buy septNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight of the sale is an all-time low price on the 13.6-inch MacBook Air at Best Buy, where you can get the 256GB model for $899.00, down from $1,099.00. Best Buy provides same-day pick-up for select locations and free two-day shipping options.

UP TO $250 OFF
MacBook Deals at Best Buy

13.6-Inch MacBook Air (2022)

macbook air blue

Best Buy has Apple's 256GB 13.6-inch MacBook Air for $899.00 in all four colors, down from $1,099.00. This is the best price we've ever seen on this model of the MacBook Air, and right now it's only available at Best Buy. You'll also find the 512GB on sale below.

$200 OFF
256GB for $899.00

$200 OFF
512GB for $1,199.00

13-Inch MacBook Air (2020)

macbook air blue

You can get Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air from 2020 for $749.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon this week, down from $999.00. This has been one of the most consistent MacBook-related deals this year, and it's a match of the all-time low price on the 256GB model.

$250 OFF
256GB for $749.99

13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022)

macbook pro blue

Moving to the entry-level MacBook Pro, we're tracking all-time low prices at both Best Buy and Amazon for this notebook. You can get the 256GB model for $1,049.00, down from $1,299.00, and the 512GB model for $1,249.00, down from $1,499.00.

$250 OFF
256GB for $1,049.00

$250 OFF
512GB for $1,249.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
5 minutes ago at 06:41 am
The M1/M2 MacBook Airs are already the Mac workhorses of this generation. Much like the MD101LL/A was of the 2010s.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma hero

macOS Sonoma Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday September 24, 2023 12:45 pm PDT by
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Read Full Article280 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header With Dynamic Island

Skipping the iPhone 15 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro

Friday September 22, 2023 9:29 am PDT by
Are you skipping the iPhone 15 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 16 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models so far:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain...
Read Full Article198 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 to Include an Additional Capacitive 'Capture' Button

Monday September 25, 2023 12:50 pm PDT by
The iPhone 16 series is expected to gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the "Capture Button." Codenamed "Project Nova," the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the iPhone 16 lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase. The Capture Button is located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower - where the mmWave cutout...
Read Full Article201 comments
ipad mini blue

Apple to Launch iPad Mini 7 Later This Year, Industry Report Suggests

Monday September 25, 2023 3:16 am PDT by
Apple could be preparing to release a seventh-generation iPad mini before the end of the year, based on a new report by DigiTimes. In an article discussing stagnating global tablet demand in the second half of 2023, the Taiwan-based outlet forecasts an uptick in Apple's share of the market owing to orders for a "small-size" iPad in the fourth quarter. From the report (see bold): In the...
Read Full Article131 comments