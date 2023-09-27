Deals: Apple's 13.6-Inch MacBook Air Drops to Best-Ever Price of $899 ($200 Off), Along With More MacBook Discounts

A collection of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro discounts have hit Best Buy and Amazon this week, with up to $250 in savings on select models. Specifically, you'll find record low prices on the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2020, 13.6-inch MacBook Air from 2022, and 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2022.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight of the sale is an all-time low price on the 13.6-inch MacBook Air at Best Buy, where you can get the 256GB model for $899.00, down from $1,099.00. Best Buy provides same-day pick-up for select locations and free two-day shipping options.

13.6-Inch MacBook Air (2022)

Best Buy has Apple's 256GB 13.6-inch MacBook Air for $899.00 in all four colors, down from $1,099.00. This is the best price we've ever seen on this model of the MacBook Air, and right now it's only available at Best Buy. You'll also find the 512GB on sale below.

13-Inch MacBook Air (2020)

You can get Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air from 2020 for $749.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon this week, down from $999.00. This has been one of the most consistent MacBook-related deals this year, and it's a match of the all-time low price on the 256GB model.

13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022)

Moving to the entry-level MacBook Pro, we're tracking all-time low prices at both Best Buy and Amazon for this notebook. You can get the 256GB model for $1,049.00, down from $1,299.00, and the 512GB model for $1,249.00, down from $1,499.00.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.