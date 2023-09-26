Apple Music Radio Shows Now Available in Apple Podcasts App

by

Apple Music subscribers can now stream shows from Apple's original radio catalog via the Apple Podcasts app, fulfilling a new services pledge made by the company earlier this year.

apple music channel podcasts
The new Podcasts app integration means eligible subscribers can delve into ‌Apple Music‌ original radio shows from the likes of ‌Apple Music‌ 1, ‌Apple Music‌ Hits, and ‌Apple Music‌ Country – as if they were made to be listened as podcasts.

The feature went live for eligible subscribers early on Tuesday, as per Apple's announcement in June:

"Subscribers will be able to listen to the entire catalog of award-winning, commercial-free Apple Music radio shows in Apple Podcasts, where they can follow individual shows to automatically download and be notified of new episodes as soon as they're released."

The ‌Apple Music‌ content can be accessed from the Podcast app's Listen Now screen, as well as from the Channels section in the Library tab.

apple podcasts radio shows
In addition to ‌Apple Music‌ radio shows, users with an Apple News+ subscription should also soon be able to find News-related content in the Podcasts app.

Tags: Apple Podcasts, Apple Music Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Mock Header With Dynamic Island

Skipping the iPhone 15 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro

Friday September 22, 2023 9:29 am PDT by
Are you skipping the iPhone 15 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 16 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models so far:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain...
Read Full Article195 comments
Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma hero

macOS Sonoma Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday September 24, 2023 12:45 pm PDT by
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Read Full Article243 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 double tap gesture 230912

watchOS 10.1 to Enable Apple Watch's New 'Double Tap' Gesture

Thursday September 21, 2023 12:52 pm PDT by
The new Double Tap gesture for the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be enabled starting with watchOS 10.1, according to Marques Brownlee, host of the popular tech-focused YouTube channel MKBHD. The first beta of watchOS 10.1 will likely be available by next week, and Apple announced that the software update will be released next month. Brownlee shared his impressions...
Read Full Article87 comments