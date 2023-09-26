Apple Music Radio Shows Now Available in Apple Podcasts App

Apple Music subscribers can now stream shows from Apple's original radio catalog via the Apple Podcasts app, fulfilling a new services pledge made by the company earlier this year.



The new Podcasts app integration means eligible subscribers can delve into ‌Apple Music‌ original radio shows from the likes of ‌Apple Music‌ 1, ‌Apple Music‌ Hits, and ‌Apple Music‌ Country – as if they were made to be listened as podcasts.

The feature went live for eligible subscribers early on Tuesday, as per Apple's announcement in June:



"Subscribers will be able to listen to the entire catalog of award-winning, commercial-free Apple Music radio shows in Apple Podcasts, where they can follow individual shows to automatically download and be notified of new episodes as soon as they're released."

The ‌Apple Music‌ content can be accessed from the Podcast app's Listen Now screen, as well as from the Channels section in the Library tab.



In addition to ‌Apple Music‌ radio shows, users with an Apple News+ subscription should also soon be able to find News-related content in the Podcasts app.