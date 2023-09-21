First iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Orders Arriving to Customers in Australia and New Zealand

It is already Friday, September 22 in New Zealand and Australia, which means customers in those countries who pre-ordered an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or AirPods Pro with USB-C case are beginning to receive their devices.



Apple fans receiving new ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ are now sharing photos and first impressions on Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and other social networks. If you've already received your new iPhone, let us know in the comments below and make sure to share pictures and your first impressions!

There are no Apple retail locations in New Zealand, which means customers in Australia are always the first to be able to pick up new devices or purchase an ‌iPhone‌ in an Apple Store. Available in-store stock in Australia will provide insight into what we can expect in other Apple Stores around the world.

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models sold out during the pre-order period, and orders placed now from Apple's online store will not ship out until late October or even into November for some devices. The standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models are not as hard to come by.

If you missed out on pre-orders, purchasing at an ‌Apple Store‌ or another location like Target, Walmart, or Best Buy is the only way to get a new ‌iPhone‌ on launch day. While retail stores are expected to have stock, popular ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models could be in short supply and may sell out quickly.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales and deliveries of the new ‌iPhone 15‌ models and the new Apple Watches will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America. Many Apple Stores worldwide will be opening up early at around 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors, as we'll have a hands-on and unboxing tomorrow, followed by deep dives into the feature set of the new devices, camera comparisons, and more.