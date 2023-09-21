Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.6 With Security Fixes

by

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.6, the sixth major update to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.6 comes almost two months after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.5.

Ventura Macs Feature Blue
The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌‌‌ 13.6 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌ 13.6 introduces important bug fixes and security updates. Apple recommends that all users install the software.

Apple's security support document confirms that the update addresses several security vulnerabilities that may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.

‌macOS Ventura‌ will soon be replaced with macOS Sonoma, the newest version of macOS that Apple plans to release on September 26. Apple has also released macOS 12.7 for those who are not able to update to Ventura.

Related Roundup: macOS Ventura
Related Forum: macOS Ventura

Top Rated Comments

Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
20 minutes ago at 10:25 am
[MEDIA=giphy]3oEjHKw7by5QJ0sm6Q[/MEDIA]
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TinyMito Avatar
TinyMito
7 minutes ago at 10:38 am
I don't see anything... am I missing something?



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 and iPhones Feature

iOS 17: 10 New Features That Just Launched

Sunday September 17, 2023 12:35 pm PDT by
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
Read Full Article203 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature

iPhone 15 Models Feature New Setting to Strictly Prevent Charging Beyond 80%

Tuesday September 19, 2023 2:04 pm PDT by
All of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models feature a new battery health setting that prevents the devices from charging beyond 80% at all times when enabled, as confirmed by The Verge's Allison Johnson during a Q&A session today. The new setting is separate from the pre-existing Optimized Battery Charging feature on iPhones, which intelligently delays charging past 80% until a more...
Read Full Article509 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 17 With StandBy, Live Voicemail, Improved Autocorrect, FaceTime Video Messages and Tons More

Monday September 18, 2023 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the latest operating system updates that are designed for the iPhone and iPad. As with all of Apple's software updates, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are available for free. iOS 17 is compatible with the iPhone XR/iPhone XS and later, while iPadOS 17 runs on the iPad mini 5 and later, the iPad 6 and later, iPad Air 3 and later, the second-generation 12.9-inch...
Read Full Article283 comments
flighty standby

Best Apps With New iOS 17 and watchOS 10 Features

Monday September 18, 2023 3:02 pm PDT by
With the release of a new operating system, there are multiple features and design elements for developers to adopt. Now that iOS 17 is out, many major apps are getting interesting updates today, which we've rounded up below. watchOS 10 also has a new design language, so there are a range of Apple Watch updates to check out too. Flighty (Free, Premium Subscription) Popular flight tracking...
Read Full Article59 comments