Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.6 With Security Fixes

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.6, the sixth major update to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.6 comes almost two months after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.5.



The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌‌‌ 13.6 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌ 13.6 introduces important bug fixes and security updates. Apple recommends that all users install the software.

Apple's security support document confirms that the update addresses several security vulnerabilities that may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.

‌macOS Ventura‌ will soon be replaced with macOS Sonoma, the newest version of macOS that Apple plans to release on September 26. Apple has also released macOS 12.7 for those who are not able to update to Ventura.