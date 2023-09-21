Apple Launches Tap to Pay on iPhone in Brazil

Apple has announced the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone in Brazil, allowing independent sellers, small merchants, and large retailers in the country to use ‌iPhones‌ as a payment terminal.

Apple Tap to Pay on iPhone avail BR transaction
Introduced in February 2022, the feature allows compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, using only an ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ - no additional hardware or credit card machine is required‌.

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ uses NFC technology to securely authenticate the contactless payments, plus the feature also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

"Tap to Pay on iPhone has helped companies around the world and of all sizes — from freelancers to large retailers — to offer new payment experiences, and we are excited to bring an easy, secure and private payment solution to Brazilian merchants,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "Brazil is a nation of great entrepreneurship, and now companies will have the possibility to accept payments by approach in all places of operation."

Cloudwalk is the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ to their Brazil-based business customers, with Stone, Nubank, SumUp, and Granito coming soon.

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ requires ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ XS or newer models, and works for customers as any normal ‌‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌‌ transaction would. Sellers just need to open up the app, register the sale, and present their ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ to the buyer, who can then use an appropriate contactless payment method.

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ is available to over 700,000 additional businesses across the United States, and Apple Stores in the U.S. have also rolled out the feature. Brazil is the sixth region to support Tap to Pay, following similar rollouts in the U.K., Australia, Taiwan, and the Netherlands earlier in the year.

Tags: Brazil, Tap to Pay on iPhone

