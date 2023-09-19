Apple Now Encrypts Titles of Voice Memos Stored in iCloud on iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma for Added Privacy

Starting on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, Apple encrypts the titles of Voice Memos stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.



As a result of this change, Apple says the titles of existing Voice Memos might only show the date and time of the recording on devices running older software versions.

Apple explains in a new support document:

Because of this additional encryption, when you update one of your Apple devices to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or macOS Sonoma, your devices that you haven't yet updated—with older versions of Voice Memos—may display the date and time of the recording (for example, "2023-08-11T07:53:31Z") as the title, rather than the previous title of the recording.

Apple already encrypted Voice Memos recordings in transit and stores them in an encrypted format, according to the support document.