MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 15 and Accessory Prize Pack From Speck and Best Buy

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with accessory maker Speck and Best Buy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 15 and a set of cases and accessories from Speck.

speck iphone 15 clicklock family
Speck is well-known for its range of case options for Apple's iPhones, and though the ‌iPhone 15‌ models have just been announced this week, Speck is ready with a whole iPhone 15 case lineup and a selection of ClickLock MagSafe grips and mounts that work with the cases.

If you're not a fan of Apple's new FineWoven cases or don't care for the color options that Apple has available, Speck has debuted 169 new cases that are available in 17 different designs and 20 colors for all four of the new ‌iPhone 15‌ models. The cases are available for purchase now from Speck's website and from BestBuy retail locations and the BestBuy website.

Speck has three types of cases that users can choose from, including standard (with no MagSafe), ‌MagSafe‌, and ClickLock for ‌MagSafe‌, which works with ClickLock accessories. Prices range from $25 to $50, and there are options for every aesthetic. The Presido2 Pro, for example, has Speck's Armor Cloud technology and protects the iPhone from drops as high as 13 feet while still looking stylish, plus it works with ‌MagSafe‌ accessories.

speck clicklock clear
The Presidio2 Grip, one of Speck's most popular options, has the same 13-foot drop protection while also offering no-slip inverted grips. This version is 20 percent slimmer than previous versions of the Grip case, it has ‌MagSafe‌, and it comes in a range of color options that look great with Apple's new iPhones.

speck presidio grip 2
If you want protection but don't want to cover up the ‌iPhone‌'s design, Speck has the Presidio Perfect-Clear Grip MagSafe case with no-slip grips, 13-foot drop protection, and stylish grooves at the sides. If you're not a fan of that no-slip look, there's also a Presidio Perfect-Clear case that has a smoother finish.

speck perfect clear grip
These cases all work with ClickLock, a technology Speck has designed to prevent accidental separation of iPhones and ‌MagSafe‌ accessories by adding a magnetic interlock mechanism. Speck this week came out with three new ClickLock options that work with its cases and the ‌iPhone 15‌ models, including the Car Vent Mount, the Wallet, and the StandyGrip.

Priced at $30, Speck's MagSafe Wallet is definitely a product where you want ClickLock because a wallet is the last thing you want to slip off of your ‌iPhone‌. Available in several colors, the Wallet holds 1-3 credit, debit, or ID cards.

speck iphone 15 wallet
The $30 StandyGrip with MagSafe and ClickLock holds the ‌iPhone‌ upright in a horizontal or vertical viewing position and it can be used to attach the ‌iPhone‌ to a MacBook so it can serve as a webcam, and that's also a situation where a secure attachment is crucial.

speck steadygrip
Speck also has the $40 Car Vent Mount for MagSafe with ClickLock that attaches to a car vent and has a built-in cable holder. It uses ClickLock to ensure that your ‌iPhone‌ isn't going to go flying off of the mount when you hit a bump. To see all of Speck's ‌iPhone 15‌ cases and accessories, make sure to visit the Speck website.

speck car vent mount
Speck and Best Buy, the giveaway's sponsors, are providing a 128GB ‌iPhone 15‌ and a selection of accessories to go with it, including a Presidio2 Grip Case, a Presidio Perfect Clear Grip Case, and a Presidio Perfect Clear Case, all of which have both ‌MagSafe‌ and ClickLock. Speck is also adding in its Wallet for ‌MagSafe‌ with ClickLock, its StandyGrip for ‌MagSafe‌ Stand, and its Car Vent Mount for ‌MagSafe‌ with ClickLock.

speck bestbuy logos
To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Speck Giveaway
The contest will run from today (September 15) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 22. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after September 22 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

Top Rated Comments

mthomas184 Avatar
mthomas184
26 minutes ago at 10:20 am
That little interlock is pretty slick.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
53 minutes ago at 09:53 am
I already bought my new Speck case so I won't enter this and take a chance away from someone who needs/wants one.

But I want to add that Speck is great. I use their cases every year. The Presidio Grip one is my favorite case from them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
44 minutes ago at 10:01 am
Love Speck cases - have had several over the years.

Thanks MR and Speck for the contest! Good luck all!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BeerDrinkerDan Avatar
BeerDrinkerDan
31 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Tripling down on the Speck cases being boss. Got one for my 11, then my 12 mini, then my 13.

-dan
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

9

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 15, New Apple Watch Models, and More Expected

Tuesday September 12, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Wonderlust" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, a USB-C case update for AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be ...
Read Full Article2319 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple Announces iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Design, USB-C Port, Action Button, A17 Pro Chip, and More

Tuesday September 12, 2023 10:57 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices sport an array of new features, including a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and more. The new titanium chassis has a brushed finish. It makes the iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured edge for a more...
Read Full Article333 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple

Apple Shares Lists of All New Features in iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma

Tuesday September 12, 2023 3:39 pm PDT by
Apple today shared in-depth lists of all new features coming with the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma software updates, which are all set to be released later this month. The lists are available as PDFs on Apple's website. A key new feature of iOS 17 is StandBy, a new full-screen view that provides glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when an iPhone is on its side ...
Read Full Article16 comments
Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup color lineup 230912

Apple Reveals New iPhone 15 Pro Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium, But No Gold This Year

Tuesday September 12, 2023 11:00 am PDT by
Apple's just-announced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max introduce four new color options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. The new titanium design is the most premium material ever used in an iPhone enclosure, according to Apple. It's said to be stronger and more durable, yet lighter. Both models feature a new refined brush texture, contoured edges, and ...
Read Full Article125 comments
iphone 15 colors

Apple Reveals New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Color Options: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black

Tuesday September 12, 2023 10:41 am PDT by
Apple's just-announced iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus introduce five new color options: A light pink shade, yellow, blue, green, and black. The iPhone 15 features an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, and color built into the foundation of the back glass itself. Apple used an optimized custom dual-ion exchange process for this new material, and polished it with nano-crystalline particles. ...
Read Full Article32 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Pro and Grade 5 Titanium: A Detailed Overview

Monday September 11, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is widely rumored to feature an all-new titanium frame. Over the past several months, a variety of credible sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Jeff Pu, and leaker ShrimpApplePro, have all claimed that Apple would be switching to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, finally replacing stainless steel. MacRumors has confirmation that Apple intends to use Grade 5 ...
Read Full Article184 comments