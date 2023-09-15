Apple Watch Ultra 2 Advertised With 72-Hour Battery Life in Low Power Mode, But There's a Catch

While the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is advertised with up to 72 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode, compared to 60 hours for the original Ultra model, there is a catch.



According to fine print on Apple's website, the testing parameters for the Ultra 2 in Low Power Mode were different than those for the original Ultra.

The fine print for the original Apple Watch Ultra said:

Multi-day adventure battery life is based on the following use while in Low Power Mode and with workout settings enabled for fewer GPS and heart rate readings: 15 hours of hiking workout, over 600 time checks, 35 minutes of app use, 3 minutes of talk, and 15 hours of sleep tracking, over the course of 60 hours.

The fine print for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 says:

Battery life in Low Power Mode is based on the following use: 360 time checks, 360 notifications, 180 minutes of app use, and two 60-minute workouts with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth, over the course of 72 hours.

Given these very different testing parameters, customers should keep in mind that the Ultra 2 does not simply offer 12 hours more battery life than the original Ultra in Low Power Mode, which is something that could be easily misconstrued.

It's possible the original Ultra would also get around 72 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode based on the new testing parameters, but this is not proven yet.

We've reached out to Apple for request for comment, and we'll update this story if the company provides a response.