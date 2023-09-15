Apple Showcases iPhone 15 Pro's Titanium Chassis in New Ad
Apple today shared an ad for the iPhone 15 Pro, exclusively highlighting the new titanium finish of the devices.
The 38-second spot depicts a titanium fragment exploding into view and torpedoing through the Solar System towards the surface of the Earth. "From the edge of the universe... to the palm of your hand," reads the ad's tagline.
Might meets light. Introducing the new titanium iPhone 15 Pro. Featuring a whole new level of gaming performance with the A17 Pro chip. A more versatile, more advanced Pro camera system. And an aerospace-grade titanium design. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are our lightest, most powerful Pro models ever.
For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple is using a new titanium frame rather than a stainless steel frame, which cuts down on weight. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are approximately nine percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, yet the chassis is more durable.
The use of titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro also brings with it a change to the chassis finish. Previously, all Pro iPhones used heavily polished stainless steel with a mirror finish as the chassis material. The iPhone 15 Pro has a brushed finish that is considerably less reflective than the finish of previous Pro iPhones, and is also less prone to fingerprints.
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus continue to feature a chassis made from aluminum. Pre-orders for all iPhone 15 models begin on Friday, September 15, with in-store availability beginning a week later on September 22.
