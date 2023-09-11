YouTube Music Integration May Be Coming to HomePod

YouTube Music may soon be available directly on the HomePod and the HomePod mini through Siri integration, according to code hidden in the YouTube Music app that was discovered by software miner @aaronp613.



There is a section in the YouTube Music app that is labeled "Connect With ‌HomePod‌," which suggests that integration could be coming at some point in the future. Apple has supported a handful of third-party music services on ‌HomePod‌ for the last couple of years, so this functionality is already available with Pandora, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and TuneIn Radio.

YouTube Music is working on adding HomePod support! pic.twitter.com/71KzB0UsZA — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 12, 2023

Music services like Spotify have not adopted this option even though Apple made the SiriKit Media feature available in iOS 14, so it remains limited in scope. With the direct play function, users can set a third-party service as a default music option, and when ‌Siri‌ on ‌HomePod‌ is asked to play content, ‌Siri‌ will play music from the selected service.

If YouTube Music does indeed add support for playing music directly on the ‌HomePod‌, it could make the streaming service more appealing to Apple users.