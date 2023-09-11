YouTube Music Integration May Be Coming to HomePod
YouTube Music may soon be available directly on the HomePod and the HomePod mini through Siri integration, according to code hidden in the YouTube Music app that was discovered by software miner @aaronp613.
There is a section in the YouTube Music app that is labeled "Connect With HomePod," which suggests that integration could be coming at some point in the future. Apple has supported a handful of third-party music services on HomePod for the last couple of years, so this functionality is already available with Pandora, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and TuneIn Radio.
Music services like Spotify have not adopted this option even though Apple made the SiriKit Media feature available in iOS 14, so it remains limited in scope. With the direct play function, users can set a third-party service as a default music option, and when Siri on HomePod is asked to play content, Siri will play music from the selected service.
If YouTube Music does indeed add support for playing music directly on the HomePod, it could make the streaming service more appealing to Apple users.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
The calendar has turned to September, and new iPhone season is upon us! Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube and on Apple's website. Read on below for all the details on what we're expecting (and not expecting) next week, and tune in on Tuesday as MacRumors will be ...
Apple may be planning to discontinue its silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories, replacing them with ones made of more eco-friendly next-generation materials, MacRumors has been told. The move is expected to include accessories such as the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The rumor comes from Apple device collector and leaker known as "Kosuta...
Fans of smaller phones rejoiced when Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, followed by the iPhone 13 mini a year later. However, after nearly three years of availability, the end of the road might be near for the 5.4-inch device. As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 mini stock is running low, with Apple's online store in the U.S. quoting a 2-3 week shipping estimate for some ...
With Apple's iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning charging cables that they may already own. When customers purchase a new iPhone 15 model, Apple staff will be trained to caution...
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...