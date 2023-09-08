Deals: Get Up to 50% Off M1 iPad Pros at Woot, Starting at $659.99

Woot this week is back with steep discounts on Apple's 2021 M1 iPad Pro, offering record low prices on these tablets in new condition. All tablets in this sale are in new condition and come with a one year Apple warranty.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro, Woot is offering these tablets with the Apple Smart Folio in select colors. Prices start at $659.99 (22 percent off) for 128GB Wi-Fi and rise to $849.99 (50 percent off) for 2TB Wi-Fi.

Woot also has multiple 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, and these do not come with the Apple Smart Folio. Prices start at $859.99 (22 percent off) for 128GB Wi-Fi and rise to $949.99 (27 percent off) for 512GB Wi-Fi. As of writing, Woot does not have any 1TB or 2TB versions of the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi iPad Pro in stock.

In addition to Wi-Fi models, Woot also has the cellular versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro tablets on sale. Woot's sale will last through September 18, although it could end earlier if select tablets sell out, so be sure to browse soon if you're interested.

We haven't tracked discounts on the M1 iPad Pro at other retailers in about a year, given that recent sales have shifted to focus on the M2 models that launched in 2022. These tablets are fairly similar to one another, with the biggest advantages in the 2022 model being the M2 chip's internal upgrades and Apple Pencil hover. You can find out more information on the tablets in our guide.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.