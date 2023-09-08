Deals: New Discover Samsung Sale Has Big Discounts on TVs, Monitors, Smartphones, and More

Samsung today kicked off its latest "Discover Samsung" sale, this one described as the first major discount event of the fall season. The sale officially begins Monday, September 11, but Samsung is providing early access to a select few products right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've highlighted some of the best discounts in the list below, including deals on TVs, computer monitors, earbuds, and soundbars. These are early access deals, but should run the duration of the event, which lasts through September 17.

A highlight of the sale is a discount on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Smartphone, which Samsung has for $120 off select colors on the 512GB model. You can get it for $1,799.99, down from $1,919.99 in Phantom Black and Icy Blue.

There are more savings in the smartphone category as well, with bigger discounts appearing when you bundle a Samsung smartphone with tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds. You can save $230 on a Galaxy Tab S9, up to $250 on a Galaxy Watch6, and $180 on Galaxy Buds2 Pro when purchased at the same time as any of Samsung's smartphone devices.



Monitors

TVs

Audio

