Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.5.2

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5.2, a bug fix update for the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system released last October. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5.2 comes almost a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.5.1.



The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌‌‌ 13.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5.2 focuses on minor bug fixes and security improvements, and it does not include any notable new features.