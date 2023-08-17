Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.5.1 With Fix for Location Services Bug

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5.1, a bug fix update for the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system released last October. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5.1 comes three weeks after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.5.



The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌‌‌ 13.5.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5.1 addresses a bug that impacts location services settings on the Mac. Mac users have complained since July of an issue with the location privacy settings, with the bug preventing them from accessing and controling location permissions for first and third-party apps.



Under System Settings > Privacy and Security > Location Services, ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5 had no apps listed, preventing users from accessing location services toggles or seeing apps that have access to their location information. Newly installed apps were also unable to be given access to location.

According to Apple's release notes, the macOS 13.5.1 update fixes the issue, so Location Services should work as expected going forward.