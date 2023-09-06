Apple Now Accepting Orders for Beats Studio Buds+ in Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink

Apple today began accepting orders for Beats Studio Buds+ in new Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink color options that were announced last month. There are no other changes to the earbuds, and they remain priced at $169.99 in the United States. The original Transparent, Ivory, and Black color options that launched in May remain available.



Beats Studio Buds+ are essentially a sportier alternative to the AirPods Pro. Key features of the earbuds include up to 36 hours of battery life with the included USB-C charging case, and up to 1.6× as much active noise cancellation as the original Studio Buds. For more details about the earbuds, check out our hands-on coverage from May.

These earbuds are one of two major new Beats products released this year, with the other being new Studio Pro over-ear headphones in July.