Beats Studio Buds + Debut in New Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink Colors

Apple's Beats brand is announcing two new metallic colors of the Beats Studio Buds + today in collaboration with nail brand Olive & June. The new Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink colors will be available starting Thursday, September 7.



Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink expand upon the Transparent, Ivory, and Black options that were included in the initial debut back in May. The launch saw Beats' popular earphones updated with new fit options, improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency modes, and better battery life, among other upgrades.



Alongside the Cosmic color options, Beats is presenting a new ad campaign featuring influencer, YouTuber, and podcaster Emma Chamberlain, entitled "The Beauty of Immersive Sound."

Finally, the collaboration with Olive & June will see the nail brand introduce new polish shades and press-on designs that complement the latest Beats Studio Buds + colors, with the new products launching on Olive & June's website on September 6.



The new Beats Studio Buds + colors are priced at the same $169.99 as the original colors and will be available worldwide at Apple. Third-party retailers will vary by country, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target carrying Cosmic Silver, while Target will be the exclusive third-party retailer for Cosmic Pink in the U.S.

The Beats Studio Buds + earphones represent one of two significant product updates for Beats so far in 2023, with the other being the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones introduced last month.