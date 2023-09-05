Deals: Take Up to $300 Off 2023 Mac Studio, Available From $1,799
Apple's Mac Studio with the M2 Max chip (32GB RAM, 512GB SSD) has dropped to $1,799.00 today on B&H Photo, down from $1,999.00. As of writing, only B&H Photo has this deal, and you can get free two-day shipping.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is an all-time low price on the M2 Max Mac Studio, which Apple debuted during WWDC in June. This is a second-generation device and has the same overall design as the original model. The main upgrades come from the updated M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.
Additionally, B&H Photo has the M2 Ultra Mac Studio (64GB RAM, 1TB SSD) for $3,699.00, down from $3,999.00. This is another best-ever price on the Mac Studio that only B&H Photo has right now, and it's available for free two-day shipping as well.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
