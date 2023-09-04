Apple Claims Vision Pro SDK Downloads Exceeded Expectations Amid Developer Lab Attendance Concerns
Downloads of the visionOS software development kit (SDK) apparently surpassed Apple's expectations, despite previously reported concerns about developer interest in the Vision Pro headset.
In an interview with Digital Trends, Apple executives indicated that there has been a high level of interest in Vision Pro from developers. The affirmation comes on the heels of concerns highlighted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month claiming that the developer labs have been "under-filled with small amounts of developers." Apple is not offering U.S. developer labs outside of Cupertino, which means any developer that wants to try the Vision Pro must travel to Apple's headquarters in California.
Apple refrained from directly addressing these reports, but Apple vice president of worldwide developer relations Susan Prescott pointed out that there was an "extremely high, three-digit customer satisfaction for the labs that we've run so far."
Steve Sinclair, senior director of product marketing for Apple Vision Pro, also told Digital Trends that "the number of SDK downloads has exceeded our expectations," purportedly indicating that Vision Pro has been very popular among developers. The visionOS simulator has been available since late June, allowing developers to begin building and testing apps for the device ahead of its launch in early 2024.
Popular Stories
Apple's most important event of the year has finally been confirmed, and we're looking forward to new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and more. In the run-up to the event, we're continuing to hear more tidbits about what to expect for the major new hardware, as well as some other smaller announcements Apple may have in store, so read on for all the details! Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event ...
Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be unveiled at the company's annual September event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, September 12. The question is, how much will they cost? iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year, the iPhone 15 will be a 6.1-inch device, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch device. We...
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
If you're in the market for a new iPad, you might want to go ahead and hold off. Apple hasn't introduced updates to any of its iPad models in 2023 so far, and rumors suggest that refreshes aren't coming until 2024. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera recaps all the latest iPad rumors in his latest video, so watch that to get an...
A few months ago, Volvo and Polestar announced updates for their infotainment systems to support dual-screen Apple Maps displays from CarPlay, allowing a supplementary Apple Maps view to appear in the driver display separate from the main infotainment screen. While an increasing number of vehicles are supporting text-based Apple Maps navigation prompts in the driver display and/or head-up...
Apple on Thursday provided its fullest explanation yet for last year abandoning its controversial plan to detect known Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) stored in iCloud Photos. Apple's statement, shared with Wired and reproduced below, came in response to child safety group Heat Initiative's demand that the company "detect, report, and remove" CSAM from iCloud and offer more tools for...