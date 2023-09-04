Apple Claims Vision Pro SDK Downloads Exceeded Expectations Amid Developer Lab Attendance Concerns

Downloads of the visionOS software development kit (SDK) apparently surpassed Apple's expectations, despite previously reported concerns about developer interest in the Vision Pro headset.



In an interview with Digital Trends, Apple executives indicated that there has been a high level of interest in Vision Pro from developers. The affirmation comes on the heels of concerns highlighted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month claiming that the developer labs have been "under-filled with small amounts of developers." Apple is not offering U.S. developer labs outside of Cupertino, which means any developer that wants to try the Vision Pro must travel to Apple's headquarters in California.

Apple refrained from directly addressing these reports, but Apple vice president of worldwide developer relations Susan Prescott pointed out that there was an "extremely high, three-digit customer satisfaction for the labs that we've run so far."

Steve Sinclair, senior director of product marketing for Apple Vision Pro, also told Digital Trends that "the number of SDK downloads has exceeded our expectations," purportedly indicating that Vision Pro has been very popular among developers. The ‌visionOS‌ simulator has been available since late June, allowing developers to begin building and testing apps for the device ahead of its launch in early 2024.