Apple Releases First Ever visionOS Beta

Apple today introduced the first version of the visionOS software, debuting the ‌visionOS‌ 1.0 Developer Beta. The introduction of the beta comes as Apple has announced the launch of the ‌visionOS‌ software development kit (SDK) that will allow third-party developers to build apps for the Vision Pro headset.

The SDK can be accessed through Xcode 15 beta 2, and while developers do not have access to the Vision Pro headset itself as of yet, Apple will begin allowing testing starting next month.

Apple in July plans to open developer labs in select countries around the world, and some developers will be able to apply for development kits to test apps directly on Vision Pro.

While ‌visionOS‌ 1.0 can't be downloaded on headsets except by Apple employees, the software may give us hints of unannounced functionality the device is capable of.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
24 minutes ago at 01:52 pm
No Calculator App for VisionOS! Dang it! ??
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Junipr Avatar
Junipr
20 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
Downloading to my cardboard as I type

Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Arsenikdote Avatar
Arsenikdote
19 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
I really hope that given the release of the software it can be determined if there will be multi-user support. I highly doubt it, but the idea that even a couple will both buy a headset, let along a whole family of users....that would have to get REALLY cheap to make that a reality. If people can share it with different profiles, I see the adoption maybe happening faster. But with Apple's assumed stance with the iPad that they want people to buy their own, I won't hold my breath that they will allow it with this device.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
13 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
OH I'M INSTALLING THIS!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
7 minutes ago at 02:08 pm
This might be the new start up sound ?

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
4 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
Ayyy. Let's go!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
