iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Likely to Be Released Simultaneously This Fall, Unlike Last Year

Apple is expected to release major software updates for iPhones and iPads simultaneously this month, unlike last year's staggered release of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.



That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The well-connected reporter's sources within Apple tell him the company is considering the eighth betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to be the final versions in all but name, "barring any unforeseen circumstances."

The eighth beta versions were released to developers and public beta testers last week, hot on the heels of the sixth and seventh betas, indicating that Apple is fast approaching the final hurdle as it prepares to install iOS 17 on iPhone 15 models coming off the assembly line.

Last year, Apple released iPadOS 16 on October 24, over a month after iOS 16 officially went public. The decision to release ‌its iPad software until later in the fall was to allow it more time to refine ‌Stage Manager‌, its then-new app window management system, which was subject to much criticism in the beta development phase. ‌

iOS 17‌ and ‌iPadOS 17‌ will likely appear shortly after the iPhone 15 series is announced during Apple's "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday, September 12.