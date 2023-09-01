PSA: Don't Buy an iPad Right Now, New Models Coming in 2024
If you're in the market for a new iPad, you might want to go ahead and hold off. Apple hasn't introduced updates to any of its iPad models in 2023 so far, and rumors suggest that refreshes aren't coming until 2024.
MacRumors
videographer Dan Barbera recaps all the latest iPad rumors in his latest video, so watch that to get an overview of the current status of each iPad.
Basically, iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air refreshes are coming in 2024, so if you can hold off on buying a new tablet, you should. This is especially true for the iPad Pro, because we're expecting a major overhaul soon.
OLED displays are coming to new 11 and 13-inch iPad Pro options in 2024, plus the tablets are going to get Apple's latest M3 chip with more power and improved efficiency, so it's worth waiting.
As for the iPad mini, it hasn't been updated since 2021, and the iPad Air has been around since March 2022, so both are on the older side. The standard iPad was refreshed last year and Apple has thus far updated it every year, so it's the one tablet we might possibly see updated in 2023, though rumors have said nothing about it.
Unless you have an urgent need for an iPad or come across a great deal, it's worth holding out for updated hardware at this point. For more on what to expect from future iPads, check out our recent rumor recap.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced plans to hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Like last year, the event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the event is expected to be prerecorded, Apple is inviting members of the media to the campus to watch...
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
A day after Apple announced it will be holding an event on September 12, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared more predictions for the iPhone 15 lineup. The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models are widely expected to be equipped with a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame, and Kuo said this change should contribute to the devices weighing less than iPhone 14 Pro models. Kuo said...
When iOS 17 arrives next month, it won't just add new features to your iPhone – it also promises to bring several new functions to second-generation AirPods Pro. Below are six improvements to AirPods Pro 2 that owners can look forward to when Apple's new mobile operating system is officially launched. Adaptive Audio When the second-generation AirPods Pro were introduced, their Adaptive...
Leaker Sonny Dickson today shared images displaying a selection of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy models, providing a closer look at the design of the upcoming devices. The pictures showcase the design of the iPhone 15 in five different color options, corroborating a range of other reports from over the past year. As rumored, the device's aluminum frame has noticeably softer edges and...
Images purporting to reveal Apple's official wallpapers for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been doing the rounds on China's Weibo platform, following the S-curved wallpaper and packaging leak that we reported on yesterday. Concept render representing alleged iPhone 15 Pro wallpapers The wallpaper is a concept render by William Faix transposed onto Apple's marketing material for...
All four iPhone 15 models launching next month are widely expected to be equipped with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. Alongside this change, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that Apple plans to announce updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case during its event on Tuesday, September 12 at Steve Jobs Theater. "To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at ...
Top Rated Comments