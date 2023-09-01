PSA: Don't Buy an iPad Right Now, New Models Coming in 2024

If you're in the market for a new iPad, you might want to go ahead and hold off. Apple hasn't introduced updates to any of its ‌iPad‌ models in 2023 so far, and rumors suggest that refreshes aren't coming until 2024.

MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera recaps all the latest ‌iPad‌ rumors in his latest video, so watch that to get an overview of the current status of each ‌iPad‌.

Basically, iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air refreshes are coming in 2024, so if you can hold off on buying a new tablet, you should. This is especially true for the ‌iPad Pro‌, because we're expecting a major overhaul soon.

OLED displays are coming to new 11 and 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ options in 2024, plus the tablets are going to get Apple's latest M3 chip with more power and improved efficiency, so it's worth waiting.

As for the ‌iPad mini‌, it hasn't been updated since 2021, and the ‌iPad Air‌ has been around since March 2022, so both are on the older side. The standard ‌iPad‌ was refreshed last year and Apple has thus far updated it every year, so it's the one tablet we might possibly see updated in 2023, though rumors have said nothing about it.

Unless you have an urgent need for an ‌iPad‌ or come across a great deal, it's worth holding out for updated hardware at this point. For more on what to expect from future iPads, check out our recent rumor recap.