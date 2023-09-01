Apple Discounts MLS Season Pass

Apple today dropped the price of the MLS Season Pass to $29 for the rest of the season, allowing soccer fans to get access at a discount.



As noted by TechCrunch, MLS is $14.99 per month or $29 for the remainder of the 2023 season. Apple TV+ subscribers can get the MLS Pass for $13 per month, or $25 for the rest of the season. When the season began in February, access was priced at $79 for ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers or $99 for those without a subscription.

The 2023 Major League Soccer season will run through October 21, and the MLS Season Pass will also include live coverage of the playoffs that are set to take place from October 25 to December 9.