Philips Hue Line Gains Smart Cameras and Sensors

Signify today announced a major expansion to its Philips Hue line of lights with the addition of the new Philips Hue Secure cameras and sensors for home security.



The Philips Hue Secure cameras include 1080p video monitoring along with night vision and motion trigger notifications. Like other Hue devices, they are designed to connect to a Hue bridge.

Two-way talk is available, and the cameras can be paired with Hue lights and sound alarms to deter intruders. End-to-end encryption is included to keep video clips and snapshots private, and the functionality that allows the camera to recognize people, pets, and packages runs on the camera.



Philips Hue Secure cameras can be used indoors and outdoors, and there are both wired and battery versions. The cameras come in black or white, and can be mounted outdoors with the Secure camera mount with ground spike. Philips is also offering a Hue Secure Floodlight Camera that can monitor the outdoors and light up when motion is detected.

Indoors, the Philips Hue Secure Contact Sensor can be applied to doors, windows, cabinets, and more, sending notifications when the contact sensor is opened or closed. As with the cameras, sensors can be linked to lights to activate them when the sensor is triggered, so they can be used for things like turning on the lights in the bathroom when the door is opened.



The cameras and sensors are controlled through the Security Center that's being added to the Philips Hue app. The Security Center has a built-in Take Action screen where you can activate an alarm that flashes the lights, sounds a siren, and contacts local authorities, plus there are options for customizing camera settings. Some features such as Activity Zones and person detection will require a paid plan, with pricing starting at $3.99 per month. A Hue account is required to use the devices, and up to 10 cameras can be linked to a bridge.

The Philips Hue Secure line will be available starting in fall 2023. The Hue Secure wired camera is priced at $200, or $230 with a desktop stand. The battery version will cost $250, while the Floodlight Camera will cost $350.

Contact sensors are priced at $40 for one or $70 for a two-pack, and various mounts and other add-on hardware can be purchased for $15 to $50. More information is available on the Hue website.