Apple Invites Researchers to Apply for Special iPhone Designed for Finding Vulnerabilities

by

Apple today announced that it is accepting applications for its 2024 iPhone Security Research Device Program, allowing security researchers to get specialized Apple devices that make it easier to find critical iOS vulnerabilities.

apple security research program
The ‌iPhone‌ Security Research Device Program (SRDP) has been around since 2019, and researchers have used it to locate 130 high-impact security vulnerabilities. Apple says that researchers have helped it to implement "novel mitigations" for protecting iOS devices.

Over the course of the last six months, program participants have received 37 CVE credits for their findings, and have contributed to improvements for the XNU kernel, kernel extensions, and XPC services.

Researchers who participate in the SRDP are eligible for Apple Security Bounty payouts. Apple has rewarded more than 100 reports from SRDP researches, and says that "multiple awards" have reached $500,000 with a median award of close to $18,000.

The iPhone 14 Pro research devices that Apple provides to participants feature special hardware and software designed for security research. Researchers are able to configure or disable the iOS security protections to manipulate them in ways not possible with a standard ‌iPhone‌.

SRDs are available to security researchers who have a track record in security research both on the ‌iPhone‌ and other platforms, plus Apple is making devices available to university educators who want to use it as a teaching tool for computer science students.

Apple selects a limited number of participants each year to receive a research device, and applications are open until October 31, 2023. Selected participants will be notified in early 2024.

Top Rated Comments

Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
12 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Mmm I love a good terminal.

Wish I could get my hands on this iPhone. The fun things I could do with an iPhone that had root access just has me salivating.

Alas, I'll just have to wait until Apple's forced to enable sideloading next year.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
21 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Very nice! Hopefully this is going to make iOS even more secure!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrENGLISH Avatar
MrENGLISH
14 minutes ago at 11:32 am

I can only show you the door. You're the one who has to walk through it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
11 minutes ago at 11:34 am
and of course, one of these phones doesn’t end up in the hands of a nation-state hacker. Of course not.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
10 minutes ago at 11:35 am

Alas, I'll just have to wait until Apple's forced to enable sideloading next year.
This! Sideloading will get iPhone to another level.

And the best thing is - it is optional. You don't have to sideload anything if you don't want to!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Watch Solo Loops

Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 15

Monday August 28, 2023 4:40 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Read Full Article91 comments
iPhone 15 All Colors Mock Feature

Here Are All the iPhone 15 Colors We Expect From Apple

Friday August 25, 2023 2:18 pm PDT by
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, ‌iPhone‌ lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Read Full Article220 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event Expected to Feature iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and More

Tuesday August 29, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced plans to hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Like last year, the event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the event is expected to be prerecorded, Apple is inviting members of the media to the campus to watch...
Read Full Article406 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Top Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Max Shipments to Apple Expected to Ramp Up This Week

Monday August 28, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple will begin receiving mass shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro Max this week, according to information shared today by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in September, despite concerns over a production delay, but customers might need to order one quickly if they want launch-day delivery. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, ...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15: 15+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Friday August 25, 2023 9:21 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks, introducing over a dozen upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation standard iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable ...
Read Full Article47 comments
iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Wednesday August 23, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable...
Read Full Article212 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Max to Account for 35–40% of New iPhone Shipments

Monday August 28, 2023 6:52 pm PDT by
Apple is aiming for the highest-end iPhone 15 Pro Max to 鏡機種出貨成長快速-largan-is-the-leading-major-winner-of-e9b8c63cc904">account for roughly 35–40% of initial shipmen for the iPhone 15 series when it launches next month, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. That would give Apple's most expensive model the highest share among the four models in the lineup, with Apple planning for Pro Max shipments to...
Read Full Article137 comments
ipad pro 2022

Gurman: Redesigned Magic Keyboard to Accompany New iPad Pro

Sunday August 27, 2023 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPad Pro will launch alongside a redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory that makes the device more laptop-like, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the next-generation iPad Pro will be the first major update to the product since 2018, introducing "fundamental changes." The new models, apparently...
Read Full Article412 comments