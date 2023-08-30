Apple Releases Sixth Studio Display 17 Firmware Beta

Apple today released a sixth Studio Display 17 firmware beta, with the update coming a few weeks after the release of the fifth beta.



All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the new macOS Sonoma operating system at the current time. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ is also being beta tested.

Studio Display owners running ‌macOS Sonoma‌ can go to System Settings > Software Update to install the firmware.

Apple has not provided details on what's included in the firmware update and no new features were found by those running the betas. Release notes and full launch information will be available when the new Studio Display update comes out this fall alongside ‌macOS Sonoma‌.