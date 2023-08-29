Apple Seeds Eighth Beta of tvOS 17 to Developers
Apple today seeded the eighth beta of an upcoming tvOS 17 beta to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week Apple debuted the seventh beta.
Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 17 update by opting in to the beta through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A registered developer account is required.
tvOS updates don't typically garner as much attention as updates to iOS and macOS, and are never as feature rich, but tvOS 17 brings FaceTime to the TV for the first time. The Apple TV 4K can connect to an iPhone or iPad that serves as the camera, with the FaceTime interface showing up on the TV's screen.
All of the FaceTime features are available, including Center Stage to keep you front and center, plus there are new gesture-based reactions that let you use your hands to generate on-screen effects. For example, if you make a heart with your hands, the screen will display hearts.
Split View for Apple TV lets users watch television with friends and family using SharePlay, and there are controls for transferring calls between the TV and an iPhone or iPad as needed. Third-party apps like Zoom will also be able to take advantage of this functionality, so those apps will also work on the TV screen.
Control Center on Apple TV has been revamped and it is easier for users to access key settings and information, plus there is a new feature that allows the iPhone to locate a Siri Remote that's been misplaced.
tvOS also features a range of new aerial screen savers, adds support for third-party VPN apps, introduces Dolby Vision 8.1 on compatible devices, and more. Details can be found in our Apple TV roundup.
Popular Stories
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks, introducing over a dozen upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation standard iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable ...
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable...
The Apple rumor mill remains busy, as reports about the iPhone 15 lineup are continuing to fly with only a few weeks until Apple officially introduces the new models. Apple is also wrapping up work on iOS 17 to release it to the public right around the same time. While the iPhone reliably gets annual updates, this week we also took a look at a number of other Apple products that are quite a...
Apple will begin receiving mass shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro Max this week, according to information shared today by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in September, despite concerns over a production delay, but customers might need to order one quickly if they want launch-day delivery. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, ...