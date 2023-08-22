Video Review: Apple Watch Ultra After a Year

Apple's bigger, more expensive Apple Watch Ultra has been out for nearly a year now, and with a second-generation version on the horizon, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera decided to do a long term review and take a look back at what it's been like using the current model since last September.

Measuring in at 49mm, the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ is the largest Apple Watch that's come out to date. Apple marketed it toward people who need something that can handle more extreme activities than the standard Apple Watch, and it has better durability and features for more specialized endeavors like diving and hiking.

The titanium material has held up well, though there are some small scratches and scuffs. The screen has remained scratch free, and in Dan's case, it was able to resist scratching better than the standard Apple Watch models.

Battery life is one of the major selling points of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, and it is easily able to last for two to three days. On an average day, Dan hits about 70 or 80 percent battery at the end of the day. The long battery life is worth the extra weight and bulk of the Ultra for those who prioritize battery.

The Action Button is another ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ exclusive feature, but it has limited functionality on the Apple Watch. It can start a dive, a workout, or execute compass functions like setting a way point, but there aren't a lot of options beyond that for those who don't use the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ for those activities. It can, however, activate any Shortcut, which is the most useful way to get more out of it.

If you're thinking about buying an ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ with the upgrade this year, it's worth it for the larger display and the battery life, so long as you don't mind the size and bulk of the larger casing.

Make sure to watch Dan's full video to get his complete overview, and let us know how the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ has worked out for you if you already have one.