T-Mobile's 'Go5G Next' Plan Lets Customers Upgrade Smartphones Every Year
T-Mobile today announced a new Go5G Next plan that is designed to allow subscribers to upgrade their smartphones on a yearly basis. The plan is available alongside the existing Go5G and Go5G Plus options.
Customers who opt for Go5G Next will be able to get a smartphone with a no-interest phone payment plan, and once half the phone has been paid off, customers are eligible for an upgrade. T-Mobile says that in "most cases" customers will be able to update yearly.
When opting for a new phone, the old phone will be traded in, and T-Mobile will pay off the remaining payments to allow for a new payment contract to be adopted for the updated device. According to T-Mobile, the Go5G Next plan is also meant to ensure that existing customers receive the same "great phone deals."
Say a customer picks up a $1000 smartphone. Once they pay off half ($500), that customer can trade it in toward a new one, and T-Mobile covers the remaining $500 on the old phone. And new and existing customers on Go5G Next always get the same great deals whenever they're ready to upgrade.
Go5G Next is priced at $100 for a single line with autopay (plus the cost of the smartphone payments), and it comes with 50GB of mobile hotspot data. T-Mobile's Go5G Next plans will be available starting on Thursday, and for a limited time, T-Mobile is offering three lines for $60/month per line.
