Apple Podcasts Launches New Subscription Analytics Dashboard

by

Starting today, Apple Podcasts creators have access to a new Subscription Analytics dashboard that provides an overview of how their podcast subscriptions are performing. The free tool is available via the Apple Podcasts Connect website.

Apple Podcasts Subscription Analytics
On the Overview tab, creators can view how many listeners started a free trial, how many listeners are paid subscribers, the percentage of listeners who convert from a free trial to a paid subscription, the estimated proceeds generated from subscriptions, and more. There is also a map with a breakdown of subscribers by country/region.

Additional data and filters are available on the Trends tab, allowing creators to keep track of activations, cancellations, renewals, and more.

Apple Podcasts began allowing podcasts to offer subscriptions in June 2021 as a way to monetize their shows. Depending on the podcast, subscribers may receive benefits such as ad-free listening, early access to episodes, bonus episodes, and other exclusive perks. Podcasts can offer subscriptions on a per-month and per-year basis.

Apple also announced that Podbean now supports Delegated Delivery, a feature that allows podcast creators to upload, manage, and distribute their subscriber episodes through participating third-party hosting providers. Audiomeans, Captivate, Podspace, and Transistor will add support by the end of the year, according to Apple.

Last, there is a new Linkfire for Podcasts marketing and analytics toolkit built for podcasters, and it has exclusive integration with Apple Podcasts. Linkfire for Podcasts is launching in beta today, and will be available to all creators worldwide for free later this year.

More details about Subscription Analytics and the other announcements are available on the Apple Podcasts website and in a support document.

iOS 17 includes several enhancements to the Apple Podcasts app on the iPhone, including a redesigned Now Playing screen. The software update should be released in September and is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer.

Tags: Apple Podcasts, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Video: How to Use an iPad as a Screen for Your Nintendo Switch

Friday August 18, 2023 12:31 pm PDT by
If you're on the go and want to play your Nintendo Switch on a larger display than the tiny 6-inch to 7-inch screen that is built into the console, you're in luck if you have a USB-C iPad. With an app and a couple of accessories, you can use your iPad as your Switch display, as MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera demonstrates in his latest video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Read Full Article83 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Launch Next Month With These 12 New Features

Tuesday August 15, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Might Support Charging Speeds Up to 35W

Thursday August 17, 2023 1:33 pm PDT by
With the transition to USB-C, the iPhone 15 models could get faster charging speeds up to 35W. 9to5Mac says that it has heard from industry sources that "at least some" of the iPhone 15 models are able to charge at this higher wattage. At the current time, the iPhone 14 models can charge at a maximum of around 27W, with the Pro models able to charge a bit faster. An increase to 35W would...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 15 Cyan Feature 1

iPhone 15 Seemingly Spotted in Regulatory Database as Launch Nears

Wednesday August 16, 2023 8:53 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 is believed to have been identified in India's regulatory database, less than a month before the device is expected to be officially unveiled. Last August, just a few weeks before the announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup, a single iPhone 14 model was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model number A2882. This turned out to be the standard...
Read Full Article40 comments
Twitter Feature

Elon Musk Plans to Remove Option to Block People on Twitter

Friday August 18, 2023 11:01 am PDT by
Twitter or "X" owner Elon Musk today said that the option to block people on Twitter is going to be "deleted as a feature" in the future, as it "makes no sense." Musk made the comment in response to a tweet asking whether there was a reason to block someone instead of muting someone on the social network. Mute and block are two fundamentally different features on Twitter. Mute prevents you...
Read Full Article373 comments