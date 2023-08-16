These iOS 17 Features Won't Be Available at Launch



Apple is expected to release iOS 17 in mid to late September as a free software update for the iPhone XS and newer. The update includes a wide range of new features, but not all of them will be available right away, according to Apple's website.

General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple
Below, we have listed three features that Apple says are "coming later this year" as part of a future iOS 17 version, such as iOS 17.1 or iOS 17.2. Apple has already been testing iOS 17.1 internally for several weeks, according to our MacRumors analytics logs, and the update is likely to be released in late October based on precedent.

Journal App

Journal App iOS 17
An all-new Journal app will allow iPhone users to reflect on their day and memories, complete with text, photos, music, audio recordings, and more. The app will provide personalized suggestions based on recent on-device activity.

Collaborative Apple Music Playlists

apple music collaborative playlist
A new Collaborative Playlists feature for Apple Music will allow multiple people to add, reorder, and remove songs in a shared playlist.

AirDrop Transfers via Internet

airdrop ios 17
If you send content like an image or video to another user via AirDrop, the transfer will be able to continue over an internet connection if you leave AirDrop range, so long as both you and the recipient are signed in to an iCloud account.

Top Rated Comments

StaceyMJ86 Avatar
StaceyMJ86
20 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
Honestly, does ANYONE care about the JOURNAL APP? I’m hoping it just won’t be available at launch, and then they will just quietly abandon it.

Anyone remember CLIPS?
I’m waiting for the Journal App.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eldaerenth Faexidor Avatar
Eldaerenth Faexidor
20 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
Looking forward to the journal app. Sounds promising.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
19 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
Journal App seems pretty cool. Can't wait to see what Apple comes up with. A better and rich version of the Freeform App.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tripsync Avatar
tripsync
24 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
People will complain if Apple releases it buggy

People will also complain if Apple doesn't release it with iOS 17.0

Summary: people will complain.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deebinem Avatar
deebinem
14 minutes ago at 02:01 pm

Honestly, does ANYONE care about the JOURNAL APP? I’m hoping it just won’t be available at launch, and then they will just quietly abandon it.
Maybe people do? Just because you don't see inherent value in it doesn't mean it isn't valuable to someone else. ?‍♂️

I found great value in using Dayflect to jot down my thoughts in the morning. And before you start pushing back with "why not use Notes?", I found that using a dedicated place outside of my catch-all app, where I could focus on capturing my thoughts, much more useful and intentional.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CaptMarvel Avatar
CaptMarvel
22 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Better to have them fully flesh out than a subpar or rushed released.

Collaborative Playlists is a game changer. I can wait.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
