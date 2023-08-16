These iOS 17 Features Won't Be Available at Launch

Apple is expected to release iOS 17 in mid to late September as a free software update for the iPhone XS and newer. The update includes a wide range of new features, but not all of them will be available right away, according to Apple's website.



Below, we have listed three features that Apple says are "coming later this year" as part of a future iOS 17 version, such as iOS 17.1 or iOS 17.2. Apple has already been testing iOS 17.1 internally for several weeks, according to our MacRumors analytics logs, and the update is likely to be released in late October based on precedent.



Journal App



An all-new Journal app will allow iPhone users to reflect on their day and memories, complete with text, photos, music, audio recordings, and more. The app will provide personalized suggestions based on recent on-device activity.



Collaborative Apple Music Playlists



A new Collaborative Playlists feature for Apple Music will allow multiple people to add, reorder, and remove songs in a shared playlist.



AirDrop Transfers via Internet



If you send content like an image or video to another user via AirDrop, the transfer will be able to continue over an internet connection if you leave AirDrop range, so long as both you and the recipient are signed in to an iCloud account.