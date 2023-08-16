These iOS 17 Features Won't Be Available at Launch

Apple is expected to release iOS 17 in mid to late September as a free software update for the iPhone XS and newer. The update includes a wide range of new features, but not all of them will be available right away, according to Apple's website.
Below, we have listed three features that Apple says are "coming later this year" as part of a future iOS 17 version, such as iOS 17.1 or iOS 17.2. Apple has already been testing iOS 17.1 internally for several weeks, according to our MacRumors analytics logs, and the update is likely to be released in late October based on precedent.
Journal App
An all-new Journal app will allow iPhone users to reflect on their day and memories, complete with text, photos, music, audio recordings, and more. The app will provide personalized suggestions based on recent on-device activity.
Collaborative Apple Music Playlists
A new Collaborative Playlists feature for Apple Music will allow multiple people to add, reorder, and remove songs in a shared playlist.
AirDrop Transfers via Internet
If you send content like an image or video to another user via AirDrop, the transfer will be able to continue over an internet connection if you leave AirDrop range, so long as both you and the recipient are signed in to an iCloud account.
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will have an iPhone 15 Pro-style Action Button, among several other significant new features, according to the leaker known as "Unknownz21." Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Earlier this week, the leaker described the fourth-generation iPhone SE as "effectively an iPhone 14 derivative," echoing previous reports from the likes of Apple ...
Apple is planning a complete revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman dubs the overhauled device "Apple Watch X," similar to the 2017's iPhone X that celebrated ten years of the iPhone. Since the original Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014 and launched in 2015, Gurman is unsure ...
If rumors are to believed, we're now exactly one month away from Apple's big September event where we're expecting to see several product announcements led by the iPhone 15 lineup. In addition to iPhone 15 rumors, this week also saw fresh claims about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, while we're seeing more details about the M3 family of chips coming to next-generation Mac models. Apple...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
iPhone owners who signed up to receive a payment under Apple's "batterygate" iPhone throttling lawsuit settlement should soon be receiving their payments. As noted by The Mercury News, the judge overseeing the lawsuit has thrown out an appeal from two iPhone owners who were attempting to object to the settlement, clearing the way for the payments to be sent out. Apple in 2020 agreed to pay...
Top Rated Comments
People will also complain if Apple doesn't release it with iOS 17.0
Summary: people will complain.
I found great value in using Dayflect to jot down my thoughts in the morning. And before you start pushing back with "why not use Notes?", I found that using a dedicated place outside of my catch-all app, where I could focus on capturing my thoughts, much more useful and intentional.
Collaborative Playlists is a game changer. I can wait.