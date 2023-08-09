GoodNotes 6 Brings AI-Powered Handwriting Spellcheck and Autocomplete Features

by

Popular note-taking app and PDF editor GoodNotes has received its first major update in four years, introducing new AI-powered handwriting recognition features, a marketplace for digital stationery, new pen gestures, and more.

GoodNotes 6 feat
The sixth version builds on Goodnotes 5's iPad handwriting recognition by adding AI-powered Spellcheck, which draws heavily on the neural engine in Apple silicon to recognize mistakes in writing and suggest a correction or rewrite the word in the user's handwriting style.

Currently, the spellcheck feature supports English, Spanish, German and Dutch. GoodNotes 6 also introduces an experimental word autocomplete feature for handwriting in English.

Elsewhere, GoodNotes 6 brings new pen gestures include Scribble to Erase and Circle to Lasso, while a new in-app marketplace allows users to download new templates, stickers, and digital stationery directly within the app.

There are additional options to customize folders and dynamic templates that allow users to customize the size and color of the digital paper in their notebooks. The app also introduces AI-driven writing features, enabling users to extend or condense text, modify its tone, or paraphrase content.

Lastly, this version includes interactive exam prep materials for SAT and other standardized tests, with built-in hints and AI Math Assistance to identify errors.

goodnotes 6
Goodnotes 6 is free to download on iOS, iPadOS and macOS, and free to use for up to three notebooks. The full suite of features can be unlocked with unlimited notebooks for $9.99 per year or $29.99 as a one-time purchase.

Existing paid GoodNotes 5 users can continue using GoodNotes 5, or upgrade to Goodnotes 6 at a discount. Goodnotes 6 will continue to be free for educational institutions through Apple School Manager.

Tag: GoodNotes

Top Rated Comments

cupcakes2000 Avatar
cupcakes2000
14 minutes ago at 04:32 am

Yes, and they didn’t release it as a yearly subscription.

Though I imagine some will complain that the upgrade is too much money.
It did go from something like 5.99 to 29.99. It is a massive hike. But at least GN 5 still works as normal. For now at least…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ericwn Avatar
ericwn
8 minutes ago at 04:37 am
It did go from something like 5.99 to 29.99. It is a massive hike. But at least GN 5 still works as normal. For now at least…
It’s probably also a tough battle to compete with Apples own in house notes app and the few mighty competitors around. They’ll likely need way more funds to invest into the features to keep growing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

Apple's iPhone 15 Event Expected September 12 or 13, Launch on September 22

Sunday August 6, 2023 6:35 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple's usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22. Apple...
Read Full Article270 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Come With 2TB Storage Option, Claims Rumor

Monday August 7, 2023 3:59 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, MacRumors...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Images of Alleged iPhone 15 USB-C Connector Parts Leak Online

Tuesday August 8, 2023 2:13 am PDT by
Alleged images of iPhone 15 USB-C connector ports have today been leaked online, in yet another indication that Apple is this year preparing to make the switch from Lightning to the USB-C charging standard. The consolidated images below, shared by leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly show the USB-C connector ports attached to the flexible PCB component...
Read Full Article242 comments
top stories 5aug2023

Top Stories: New Apple Watch Ultra, AirTag, and iPad Rumors

Saturday August 5, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more. We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all...
Read Full Article8 comments
Turntable two

10 Hidden Easter Eggs in macOS

Monday August 7, 2023 10:58 am PDT by
In computing lore, an Easter egg typically refers to a secret message, image, or feature intentionally left in software, often (but not always) hidden in plain sight. Since the 1970s, programmers have used them to credit unheralded developers, reference pop culture, sneak games into productivity apps, and generally inject a little bit of humanity into their code. Subscribe to the MacRumors ...
Read Full Article70 comments
m3 feature black

Apple Testing M3 Max Chip With 16-Core CPU and 40-Core GPU

Monday August 7, 2023 3:01 pm PDT by
Apple is testing the next-generation M3 Max chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Apple silicon chip will be a replacement for the M2 Max, and it is set to be used in new MacBook Pro models next year. Signs of the chip were found by a third-party Mac developer in test logs, and it appears to feature a 40-core GPU and a 16-core CPU with 12 high performance cores and four efficiency...
Read Full Article248 comments