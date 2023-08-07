TSMC Not Charging Apple for Defective 3nm Chips Ahead of iPhone 15 Pro Introduction

by

Chip supplier TSMC has taken the unusual step of not charging Apple for defective 3nm chips ahead of the introduction of the iPhone 15 Pro and the A17 Bionic chip, The Information reports.

tsmc semiconductor chip inspection 678x452
The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is widely rumored to feature the A17 Bionic chip – Apple's first chip manufactured with a ‌3nm‌ fabrication process. The ‌3nm‌ node allows transistors to be even more densely packed, resulting in better performance and efficiency.

Introduction of upgraded chip technology like ‌3nm‌ involves the production of a high number of defective chips until the manufacturing process can be perfected. According to The Information, TSMC is only charging Apple for "known good dies," with no fee for defective chips. This is highly unconventional, since TSMC clients usually have to pay for the wafer and all of the dies it contains, including any defective ones.

Since Apple's orders from TSMC are so large, it can apparently justify absorbing the cost of defective chips. Apple's willingness to be the supplier's first customer for new manufacturing processes helps it pay for the research and development of new nodes, as well as the facilities to make them.

The size of Apple's orders also enable TSMC to more quickly learn how to improve and scale up a node during mass production. Once production and yield issues with manufacturing ‌3nm‌ chips improves and other customers seek the technology, TSMC can demand higher prices from those clients, as well as charge for defective dies.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Tags: TSMC, The Information

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
4 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Unusual? Been in semi industry for decades and a lot of companies pay for “known goo die”…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jecowa Avatar
jecowa
2 minutes ago at 08:59 am
The way I heard it was that TSMS's 1st-gen 3nm process was not very desirable by customers because of its yield, and Apple was kind of saving them by using it. So maybe not charging them for defects is their thanks back to Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

top stories 5aug2023

Top Stories: New Apple Watch Ultra, AirTag, and iPad Rumors

Saturday August 5, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more. We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all...
Read Full Article8 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Feature

Kuo: iPhone 16 Pro Models to Adopt Stacked Camera Sensor Design

Friday August 4, 2023 2:09 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 16 series next year will adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across the lineup, following similar adoption in this year's standard iPhone 15 models, according to 底並恢復成長與產品組合快速改善-sonys-capacity-will-remain-dd387a74afe">Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This year's lower-end iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models are expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera lens...
Read Full Article55 comments
Apple Watch Series 9 Pink Aluminum Feature

Apple Watch Series 9 'Basically Unchanged' Other Than Performance Boost From S9 Chip

Friday August 4, 2023 6:28 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 9 will be "basically unchanged" compared to the current model other than a performance improvement, according to Weibo leaker "Instant Digital." In a post shared earlier today, the Weibo user corroborated other reports that the Apple Watch Series 9 will be a minor upgrade. The refresh will apparently focus on updating the cores within the device's S-series chip,...
Read Full Article292 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

Apple's iPhone 15 Event Expected September 12 or 13, Launch on September 22

Sunday August 6, 2023 6:35 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple's usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22. Apple...
Read Full Article234 comments