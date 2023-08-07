Apple Testing M3 Max Chip With 16-Core CPU and 40-Core GPU
Apple is testing the next-generation M3 Max chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Apple silicon chip will be a replacement for the M2 Max, and it is set to be used in new MacBook Pro models next year.
Signs of the chip were found by a third-party Mac developer in test logs, and it appears to feature a 40-core GPU and a 16-core CPU with 12 high performance cores and four efficiency cores. Comparatively, the current M2 Max chip features a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU. The test machine also includes 48GB memory, but there will likely be higher upgrade options available as the current MacBook Pro supports up to 96GB memory.
Apple's M3 Max chip is expected to be built on a new 3-nanometer process, resulting in speed and efficiency improvements compared to the M2 Max chip. Apple is testing the chip in an unreleased high-end MacBook Pro that's codenamed "J514."
The M3 Max will be the higher-end chip in a trio that also includes the M3 and the M3 Pro. The M3 chip will include an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, while the M3 Pro will feature a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU.
Apple is expected to release the first M3 Macs in October, but will likely focus on machines that use the standard M3 chip, such as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air models. 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that include the M3 Max chip are expected to come out in 2024.
