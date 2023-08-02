Deals: Take $450 Off 2021 MacBook Pro and $250 Off 2023 MacBook Pro in Latest Sales
Amazon and Expercom are offering steep discounts on the 2021 and 2023 MacBook Pro, with up to $450 off select models. All deals listed below have been automatically applied and do not require a coupon code.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
M1 Pro
Expercom has the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,549.00, down from $1,999.00. This is one of the best prices we've ever tracked on this model of the 2021 MacBook Pro, and given that sales have shifted to focus on the 2023 models it has been some time since we saw a solid deal on these previous generation models.
Despite being a few years old now, the 2021 MacBook Pro is still a great computer with solid performance stats, especially if you're upgrading from an Intel-based device. You can find all of the similarities and differences between the two generations in our 2021 vs. 2023 MacBook Pro Buyer's Guide.
M2 Pro
If you're looking for the latest models, Amazon has a few discounts on the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. You can get the 512GB notebook for $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00.
The 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,449.00, down from $2,699.00. Both of these discounts represent all-time low prices on the 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
