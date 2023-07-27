Deals: Get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $84.99 ($14 Off) and MagSafe Charger for $28.99 ($10 Off)

Today we're tracking a pair of deals on popular Apple accessories, including the AirTag 4-Pack on Amazon and the MagSafe Charger on Woot.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon today has the AirTag 4-Pack for $84.99, down from $99.00. The accessory is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, and currently there is an estimated delivery date around July 31. Amazon only has a notable discount on the 4-Pack option as of writing.
Today's deal beats the sale we saw during Prime Day by around $5 and is one of the best deals that we've seen since May. Overall, there haven't been many steep discounts on any version of the AirTag in 2023, so if you've been shopping for the device be sure to check out Amazon soon.
AirTag provides a way to keep track of your items in the iOS Find My app, with a way to play a sound on the built-in speaker to find something locally or with Precision Finding when it's farther away.
MagSafe Charger
Woot has Apple's MagSafe Charger for $28.99, down from $39.00. This is just about $1 off from the all-time low price that we previously tracked on this accessory, and it's the best price of the year so far.
The MagSafe Charger is in new condition on Woot and comes with a one year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Apple last month announced that its "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature need to transition to using iCloud Photos before that date. Keep reading to learn what it means for you and whether you need to take action.
What is My Photo Stream?
Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream is a free...
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. macOS Ventura 13.4 comes a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4, an update that brought minor features to the Apple News app and bug fixes.
The macOS Ventura 13.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Apple has released the fourth beta of the upcoming iOS 17 software release to developers for testing purposes, and like almost all new betas, the operating system brings a number of small tweaks and changes as Apple refines the software ahead of launch. Here's everything new that we've found so far in the fourth beta of iOS 17.
NameDrop Toggle
In the AirDrop menu in Settings, Apple has...
Recent rumors have suggested that Goldman Sachs is aiming to end its financial partnership with Apple, and The Information today shared a new report on what went wrong and why the relationship between the two companies fell apart.
Goldman Sachs is Apple's partner on the Apple Card, the Apple Savings account that is open to Apple Card users, and Apple Pay Later, Apple's buy now, pay later...
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg.
Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
This isn't the first time...
Apple today released iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that first came out last September. The launch of iOS 16.6 comes over a month after the release of iOS 16.5, an update that brought minor changes to Apple News.
iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
The iPhone 15 lineup will feature a glass-plastic hybrid lens with an ƒ/1.7 aperture before Apple expands the technology with next year's iPhone 16 models, according to a recent claim from the Twitter user "RGcloudS."
The upgrade will apparently make the iPhone 15 series the first global smartphones with a hybrid lens design, since existing devices with this technology from the likes of...