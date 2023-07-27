Deals: Get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $84.99 ($14 Off) and MagSafe Charger for $28.99 ($10 Off)

Today we're tracking a pair of deals on popular Apple accessories, including the AirTag 4-Pack on Amazon and the MagSafe Charger on Woot.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirTag 4-Pack

Amazon today has the AirTag 4-Pack for $84.99, down from $99.00. The accessory is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, and currently there is an estimated delivery date around July 31. Amazon only has a notable discount on the 4-Pack option as of writing.

Today's deal beats the sale we saw during Prime Day by around $5 and is one of the best deals that we've seen since May. Overall, there haven't been many steep discounts on any version of the AirTag in 2023, so if you've been shopping for the device be sure to check out Amazon soon.

AirTag provides a way to keep track of your items in the iOS Find My app, with a way to play a sound on the built-in speaker to find something locally or with Precision Finding when it's farther away.



MagSafe Charger

Woot has Apple's MagSafe Charger for $28.99, down from $39.00. This is just about $1 off from the all-time low price that we previously tracked on this accessory, and it's the best price of the year so far.

The MagSafe Charger is in new condition on Woot and comes with a one year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.