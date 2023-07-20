iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Feature Wi-Fi 6E: Here's What That Means
Apple plans to add Wi-Fi 6E support to some of its latest iPhones, according to a research note today from Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley. Wi-Fi 6E is rumored to be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to stick with regular Wi-Fi 6.
Wi-Fi 6E will allow for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity on iPhone 15 Pro models. Below, we have shared more details about the standard.
What is Wi-Fi 6E?
Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while Wi-Fi 6E also works over the 6GHz band for increased bandwidth. Wi-Fi 6E offers faster wireless speeds, lower latency, and less signal interference, so long as a supported device is connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router, which are available from brands like TP-Link, Asus, and Netgear.
Apple has a support document with some additional details about Wi-Fi 6E.
Apple Devices With Wi-Fi 6E
Apple has already added Wi-Fi 6E to a handful of iPad Pro and Mac models since last year:
- 11-inch iPad Pro (2022)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023)
- Mac mini (2023)
- Mac Studio (2023)
- Mac Pro (2023)
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the first iPhones with Wi-Fi 6E support, as the iPhone 14 lineup is limited to regular Wi-Fi 6.
