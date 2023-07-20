Apple Pay Summer Promo Offers Discounts at Ray-Ban, Sonic, and More

Apple is currently running a summer-themed promotion where customers can save on purchases made at Ray-Ban, Sonic, Gymboree, HotelTonight, Sunglass Hut, PacSun, and select other retailers when they pay with Apple Pay. The offers are available through July 26, so there is around one week remaining to take advantage of the discounts.



The offers are available on each participating retailer's website or app on Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Most of the discounts require entering promo code APPLEPAY at checkout, and more details can be found on Apple's website.

"Enjoy exclusive online offers on summer styles, hotels, events, and more when you shop with Apple Pay," says Apple. Some of the offers available include 30% off custom Ray-Ban sunglasses, 10% off a hotel reservation placed in the HotelTonight app, and a half-priced SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger in the Sonic app.

Apple Pay is available in over 80 countries and territories, including Vietnam starting today, but most of these discounts are valid in the U.S. only.