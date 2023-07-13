Missed Amazon Prime Day? You Can Still Get 9th Gen iPad, AirPods Pro 2, and More for Record Low Prices Today

by

Now that Amazon Prime Day has ended, many of the week's best deals have expired. However, today we are still tracking a few Apple products that remain at their best-ever prices even after the end of Prime Day, including iPad mini 6, AirPods Pro 2, M1 MacBook Air, and a few accessories.

9th Gen iPad

A popular Prime Day deal was on Apple's 9th generation iPad, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model available for just $249.99, down from $329.00. This markdown is still available today in the form of an on-page $29.01 coupon, which will be automatically applied at checkout.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$79 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.99

The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is also still on sale for $389.99, down from $479.00. At up to $89 off, both of these represent all-time low prices on the 2021 iPad.

$89 OFF
9th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $389.99

AirPods Pro 2

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 hit $199.00 during Prime Day, down from $249.00, and this deal is still available today. This is the only AirPods model to retain its Prime Day pricing today, with the exception of AirPods Max. Unfortunately, that model has extremely delayed delivery estimates that stretch into September.

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00

M1 MacBook Air

One of the first major Prime Day deals is still around today, with the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air from 2020 available for $749.99 on Amazon, down from $999.00. You can get Gold, Silver, and Space Gray at this record low price.

$249 OFF
M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

Additionally, the notebooks are still available for quick delivery dates, with all three colors getting an estimated July 17 arrival date for most orders placed within the United States. If you're looking for a breakdown on the similarities and differences between this MacBook Air and the M2 models, be sure to read our guide.

Accessories

Lastly, there are quite a few first- and third-party accessories still on sale at all-time low prices today, including power adapters, Bluetooth trackers, portable batteries, and more.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

