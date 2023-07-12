Here Are the Best Apple Deals You Can Still Get Before Amazon Prime Day Ends

by

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close later today, so we're quickly recapping all of the best Apple deals that are still live on Amazon right now. Since many of these products have been on sale for a few days, shipping may be delayed, but they're all at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription to see these deals. You can get one month of Amazon Prime for free when signing up this week, and afterwards the service will renew at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Apple Watch

Prime Day kicked off with stellar deals on both the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8, but as the event went along the Apple Watch SE sales disappeared. Fortunately, all-time low prices remain available on both 41mm and 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 models.

prime day series 8

$119 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) for $279.99

$119 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm GPS) for $309.99

MacBook Air

Apple's M1 MacBook Air was the first device to get a discount this Prime Day, and it remains one of the best deals around this week at $249 off. This beats the previous record low price by about $50, and it's still available in all three colors.

prime day macbook air

$249 OFF
M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

iPads

Perhaps the Apple product with the most abundant deals this Prime Day, we tracked numerous iPad discounts over the past few days. Many of these are still live, with all-time low prices on the 9th Gen iPad (from $249.99), iPad mini 6 (from $379.99), and iPad Air (from $499.99).

ipad prime day
Only the 10th Gen iPad has seen a sale expire so far, with the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet now the only one available at an all-time low price of $529.99.

$79 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.99

$69 OFF
10th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $529.99

$119 OFF
iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $379.99

$99 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $499.99

AirPods

Amazon provided solid markdowns on a few AirPods this Prime Day. The AirPods Pro 2 remain at their consistent sale price of $199.00 ($50 off) and the AirPods 2 have hit $89.99 ($39 off). These were $10 cheaper yesterday, and they may return to that price before the day ends, but for now this is a good second-best price.

airpods 2 prime day

$29 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.99

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00

Anker

Lastly, we have an Apple-related sale going on today, with Anker offering several great markdowns across its best charging accessories. You can save on USB-C chargers, portable batteries, Bluetooth trackers, and more.

prime day anker 2

Bluetooth Trackers

Cables and Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Hubs and Charging Stations

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

